In a shocking incident, A call regarding the stabbing of a 21-year-old man was received from Trilokpuri. The injured was brought dead to the hospital. Probe revealed he was stabbed over an altercation on some issue. Five people who were all minors were identified, and three were apprehended, said Delhi Police.

Delhi | A call regarding stabbing of 21 yr old man was received from Trilokpuri. Injured was brought dead to hospital. Probe revealed he was stabbed over an altercation on some issue. 5 people who're all minors identified, 3 apprehended: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)