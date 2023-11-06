All the school classes except class 11 and 12 will be held in online mode until November 10, announced Delhi Government on Monday, November 6. This comes in view of GRAP Stage IV measure implemented to tackle air pollution in the national capital. Meanwhile, the government has also announced that Odd-Even system of vehicular movement will be implemented in Delhi from November 13 to 20 amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital region. Odd-Even Scheme to Be Enforced in Delhi From November 13 to 20, Says Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Watch Video).

All School Classes Expect Class 11 and 12 to be Held Online in Delhi

