In response to deteriorating air quality, the Centre has imposed restrictions on non-essential construction work and the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) starting Sunday, January 14. The Commission for Air Quality Management, anticipating a prolonged period of severe air quality, has decided to implement immediate GRAP Stage-III curbs, which are invoked when the air quality index (AQI) reaches the ‘severe’ range. These measures were last implemented on December 22 and were lifted after New Year as the air pollution conditions in Delhi and surrounding areas showed signs of improvement. Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM to Invoke Eight-Point Action Plan in NCR With Immediate Effect to Prevent Deterioration of Air Quality; Check Details Here.

GRAP 3 Invoked in Delhi

Delhi Government's Transport Department orders restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheeler) in Delhi with immediate effect till further orders, as CAQM ordered for implementation of GRAP-3 pic.twitter.com/gH4MIVLAtg — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

