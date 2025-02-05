A unique space-themed polling booth in Vikaspuri is grabbing attention during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The booth, designed with the theme “Chandrayaan se Chunav tak Bharat ki Udaan,” features telescopes, bioscopes, and Virtual Reality (VR) equipment for voters. Volunteers dressed as astronauts are assisting the electorate, making the experience more engaging. Vikaspuri SDM and Returning Officer Dr. Nitin Shakya highlighted that models of Chandrayaan and PSLV, created by students from Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, and Bharti College, are also on display. The creative initiative aims to celebrate India’s space achievements while encouraging voter participation. A video of the booth has gone viral, with many praising its innovative approach to making elections more interactive. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Date, Time, Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch Exit Poll Result of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Space-Themed Polling Booth in Vikaspuri Wows Voters

#WATCH | #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | A unique polling station has been set up in Delhi's Vikaspuri with the theme 'Chandrayan se chunav tak Bharat ki udaan'. Telescopes and bioscopes have been installed and volunteers have been dressed up as astronauts to assist voters. pic.twitter.com/gRUg4gP8Ub — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

