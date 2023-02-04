BJP workers protested against AAP in Delhi. They raised slogans of 'Kejriwal bhrasht hai (Kejriwal is corrupt), asking for him to step down from the post of chief minister. The BJP protest outside AAP office comes after senior party leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that ED's chargesheet makes it clear the "AAP was indulging in corruption under the guise of liquor policy". PM Narendra Modi to BJP Workers and Ministers: Reach Out to Pasmanda Muslims, Refrain From Making Unsolicited Remarks Against Community.

BJP Protest Outside AAP Office:

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged liquor scam. pic.twitter.com/Hm5tkekPon — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

