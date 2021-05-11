Delhi CM in his letter said supply could be increased if more firms could make vaccines.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting to allow other companies to manufacture the two COVID-19 vaccines. "Govt of India can do away with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law," he writes. pic.twitter.com/KRHA0hxTI4 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

