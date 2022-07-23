A Delhi court on Saturday rejected dismissed the bail plea of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the sedition case. Imam has been booked for sedition, among other charges, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Milia Islamia in 2019-2020 during the anti- CAA/NRC protests.

