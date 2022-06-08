A massive broke out at the electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. "Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control," officials from Delhi Fire Service said. While there has been no report of casualty, many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes.

Check tweet:

