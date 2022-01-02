COVID-19 is increasing rapidly in Delhi, with 3,100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday in National Capital. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360 and only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)