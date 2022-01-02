COVID-19 is increasing rapidly in Delhi, with 3,100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday in National Capital. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360 and only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi has reported around 3,100 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2022

Data shows most Covid patients don't need hospitalisation, almost all cases are mild or asymptomatic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2022

