The Delhi High Court recently made an observation and said that it is the duty of every court to have a sensitive heart and an alert mind while conducting trials in sexual assault cases. The Delhi High Court made the observation while setting aside a trial court's judgment that convicted a man for rape, kidnapping and other offences, reports Bar and Bench. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the material brought on record by the prosecution was insufficient to confirm the convict's guilt. The court further observed that although the State and administration can provide modern infrastructure to judges, it cannot generate a sensitive heart of a judge. Delhi High Court in POCSO Case Says 'Adolescent Love Can’t Be Controlled By Courts', Grants Bail To Boy Accused of Raping Minor.

Duty of Every Court To Have Sensitive Heart

