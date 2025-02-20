Ahead of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta's swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan today, February 20, a portrait of her is going viral on social media. The 6-foot charcoal portrait of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta was created by a young artist, Juhaib Khan, from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. Amid this, a video shared by news agency IANS shows Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta reaching Ramlila Maidan for the oath-taking ceremony. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Rekha Gupta Take Oath as Chief Minister and 6 BJP Leaders As Cabinet Ministers at Ramlila Maidan.

Artist Creates Charcoal Portrait of Delhi CM-Designate Rekha Gupta

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Young artist Juhaib Khan created a 6-foot charcoal portrait of the CM-designate Rekha Gupta ahead of her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan pic.twitter.com/jbOTziEbrO — IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)