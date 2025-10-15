In a shocking incident, a man climbed onto the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday morning, October 15, in Mangolpuri, Delhi, and sat on the edge of the building, prompting an emergency response. Fire tenders and a fire engine reached the spot as authorities attempted to persuade him to come down safely. A video shared by ANI shows the man perched above the windows while officials engage him from the terrace. A crowd of onlookers gathered below, watching the tense situation unfold. The reason behind the man’s actions remains unclear, and further details are awaited. Delhi Shocker: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances Inside Parked Car in Vikaspuri, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Man Sits on Edge of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Roof in Mangolpuri

#WATCH | Delhi: A man climbs on the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the Mangolpuri area. Fire tenders have reached the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/tbAxMn5vEi — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

