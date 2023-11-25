Delhi's Blue Line Metro service is set to experience a temporary disruption between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations due to scheduled routine maintenance work. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the maintenance work will take place on the intervening night of November 25-26, leading to minor changes in the timing of the Blue Line Metro train service on Saturday night, November 25 and Sunday morning, November 26. The disruption will last until 6 am on Sunday, affecting the Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk section. During this period, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations within this section will remain closed until 6 am. The services on other sections of the Blue Line, from Dwarka Sec-21 to Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, will continue to operate as per the regular schedule on Sunday morning. To ensure commuter convenience, the DMRC will make regular announcements regarding the changes in train operations, both at the stations and inside the trains. Additional staff will also be deployed to assist commuters during this maintenance period. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

DMRC Announces Routine Maintenance on Blue Line Metro

Services from Dwarka Sec-21 - Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk - Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will continue to remain available as per weekday time table. To inform commuters, regular announcements will be made at stations & inside trains and additional staff will also be deployed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 24, 2023