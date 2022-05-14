The National Flag was flown at half-mast in New Delhi as the Government of India observes one day's state mourning as a mark of respect to United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who passed away on Friday, May 13. On Friday, India had announced a day of state mourning following the demise of UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler.

