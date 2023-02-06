Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly murdering his paralysed father in Delhi's Anand Parbat area. The accused has been identified as Sumit Sharma. The deceased Jitender Sharma was an alcoholic and he and his son Sumit had been consuming alcohol since the morning on the day of the incident. In the evening, Jitender urinated on his bed and the accused allegedly strangled him out of frustration. Chhattisgarh: Upset Over Pet Dog’s Death, Woman Kills Self in Korba District.

Man Kills Father in Delhi:

Delhi| Police arrested a 20 years old man for strangulating & killing his paralyzed father. The son killed him over frustration after he urinated on the bed post consuming alcohol on Feb 3. Case registered under 302 IPC at P/S Anand Parvat. Investigation underway:Police officials pic.twitter.com/A9Dnh5bYWQ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)