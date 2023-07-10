On Monday, the national capital is hit by severe rain, which causes issues for commuters. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi had rainfall totals of 153 mm in a 24-hour period that ended at 8:30 am on Sunday, the most for a single day in July since 1982. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Yamuna River's water level was measured at the Old Railway Bridge at 203.33 metres, whereas the alert level is 204.5 metres. This occurred when the Hathinkund Barrage released 2.79 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River around 8 am. Delhi Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Moderate Rain in National Capital.

Heavy Rainfall Continues to Lash Parts of National Capital

#WATCH | Commuters face problems as heavy rain lashes parts of national capital. Visuals from Ring Road. pic.twitter.com/Zb3OOwK1FP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of national capital. Visuals from Delhi Cantt area. pic.twitter.com/P085FLp7hg — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)