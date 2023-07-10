As hevay rainfall continues to batter Delhi, the Pragati Maidan Tunnel has been temporarily closed for traffic movement. The state government closed the Pragati Maidan Tunnel for traffic amid waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Sanjeev Kumar, a security guard at the tunnel said, "This was closed by the Police personnel yesterday. All the gates have been barricaded. The entire tunnel is closed..." Meanwhile, the IMD said that Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982. The Delhi government on Sunday issued a flood warning after Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage. Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Meeting to Discuss Waterlogging Due to Heavy Rainfall, Rising Water Level in Yamuna.

Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi Closed

#WATCH | Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi temporarily closed for traffic amid waterlogging in several parts of the city, due to incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/ysNxQtRISM — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

All the Gates Have Been Barricaded

#WATCH | Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Several parts of the city are facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. A security guard at the tunnel, Sanjeev Kumar says, "This was closed by the Police personnel yesterday. All… pic.twitter.com/iPEomLyTNv — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

