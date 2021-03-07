COVID-19 Cases in Delhi:

Delhi reports 286 new #COVID19 cases, 260 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 6,41,101 Total recoveries: 6,28,377 Death toll: 10,921 Active cases: 1,803 pic.twitter.com/qyg8T4NnJJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

