In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a one-and-a-half-year-old child allegedly fell into a washing machine filled with soap and water. As per reports, the child was stuck on the soap and water filled washing machine for about 15 minutes. Reportedly, the boy was in coma and on a ventilator for nearly 7 days. However, he has miraculously survived and was sent home after recovery. The child's mother said that she was out when the child fell in the washing machine. She also said that she could not find her son when she returned home. Reportedly, the incident took place in Delhi. Delhi Shocker: Father-Son Duo Shot Over Car Parking Issue in Yamuna Vihar, Admitted to Hospital.

Small Child Washed for 15 Minutes in Washing Machine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tatva (@thetatvaindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)