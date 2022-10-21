On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National Police Memorial on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day'. Shah also took to Twitter and shared a video saying that on the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day’, the nation salutes the valour of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. "Their sacrifice for the motherland would always be remembered," he added. EAM S Jaishankar also said, "Their commitment and perseverance is recognized by a grateful country." Video: Cop Performs CPR, Saves Life Of Farmer Who Collapsed on Ground Due to Heart Attack During Maha Padayatra in Andhra Pradesh.

Amit Shah Pays Tributes to Police Personnel

Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National Police Memorial on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day' pic.twitter.com/A2T36FJXjF — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Nation Salutes the Valour of Our Police Personnel

On ‘Police Commemoration Day’, Nation salutes the valour of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice for the motherland would always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/6gkM6mprII — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2022

Secure Our Nation in So Many Ways

On Police Commemoration Day, salute those personnel who keep an eternal vigil on our borders and secure our nation in so many ways. Their commitment and perseverance is recognized by a grateful country. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)