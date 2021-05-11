Delhi's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declined From 36% to 19.1% in Past Few Days, Caseload Down From 28,000 Infections Per Day to 12,500:

In the last few days, positivity rate has declined from 36% to 19.1% with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach positivity rate at below 5% and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/zFBQwxgr22 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

