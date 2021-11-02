On Dhanteras 2021, several Politicians like Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, and others greeted people on the nation on a joyous occasion. Following are some tweets by Politicians.
Here is the Smriti Irani Tweet:
स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्धि से जुड़ा त्यौहार "धनतेरस" की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
श्री गणेश-लक्ष्मी जी के आशीर्वाद से हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं आरोग्य का संचार हो यही कामना करती हूँ। pic.twitter.com/0XcbMruLOg
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 2, 2021
Here is the Nitin Gadkari Tweet:
सभी को धनतेरस के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। #Dhanteras pic.twitter.com/rtB42oHvdk
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 2, 2021
Here is the Prakash Javadekar Tweet:
ॐ धन्वंतराये नमः।। ॐ महालक्ष्म्यै नमः। #शुभ_धनतेरस !
आप सभी को #धनतेरस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!#धनत्रयोदशी निमित्त सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!#Dhanteras Greetings to all !#धनवंतरीपूजा#ShubhDhanteras#HappyDhanteras #धनतेरस२०२१ pic.twitter.com/CidAUvUFv1
— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2021
Here is the Keshav Prasad Maurya Tweet
आप सभी देश एवं प्रदेश वासियों को धनतेरस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। त्यौहारों का यह आगमन आप के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाये। #ShubhDhanteras2021 #शुभ_धनतेरस_2021 pic.twitter.com/r0O9GFHVfo
— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) November 2, 2021
