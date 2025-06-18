Dharwad Wall Collapse: Family Escapes Unhurt After House Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall in Karnataka (Watch Video)

In a narrow escape, a family in Karnataka’s Dharwad district remained unharmed after a portion of their house wall collapsed amid heavy rainfall last night, June 17. The incident took place in the Saidapur area, where continuous downpours led to the collapse of Ramanna Agadi’s house wall. Fortunately, the family was outside the house at the time of the collapse and escaped unharmed.

In a narrow escape, a family in Karnataka’s Dharwad district remained unharmed after a portion of their house wall collapsed amid heavy rainfall last night, June 17. The incident took place in the Saidapur area, where continuous downpours led to the collapse of Ramanna Agadi’s house wall. Fortunately, the family was outside the house at the time of the collapse and escaped unharmed. A video shared by the news agency IANS captures the rubble and debris scattered on the ground where the wall once stood. The sudden collapse has left the family in shock and fear. Karnataka Building Collapse: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Commercial Building Collapses in Hassan; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

