Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai for the second consecutive evening today, October 24. The sudden showers come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the maximum city for today. The weather agency has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall& gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai on Friday. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai till Sunday, October 26. Soon after the rains lashed Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of the Mumbai Rains. One user said, "Thunderstorm which came from South has induced fresh Thunderstorm over Mumbai & regions," while a second user wrote, "Parts of Worli, Dadar, Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi, Byculla, Mumbai Central, Malabar hill on alert for next hour". A third user shared a video of heavy rainfall in the city. Weather Forecast Today, October 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

#MumbaiRains

⛈️☔️ #MumbaiRains: Thunderstorm which came from South has induced fresh Thunderstorm over Mumbai & regions. Will slowly move towards north from South Mumbai & might give rains throughout Mumbai & parts of MMR with thunders & lightnings.⛈️#MumbaiRain #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/xwJ56iiCwZ — WeatherMan (@IndiaWeather12) October 24, 2025

Heavy rains in South Mumbai

Heavy rains in South Mumbai!! ⛈️⚡ Parts of Worli, Dadar, Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi, Byculla, Mumbai Central, Malabar hill on alert for next hour ⚠️ 8:30 PM #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Swp8paye8m — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 24, 2025

It Seems Lord Indra Is Being a Bit Too Generous

It's Raining Crazy With Thunderstorms, Says X User

We Agree

Mumbai ne toh winter skip kar diya aur seedha monsoon mein ghus gaya! ☔️💀 Ab toh barish ka mazza hi kuch aur hai! #MonsoonVibes#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/re9AIYEnM6 — Rishi (@KingRishi2005) October 24, 2025

When Does Rainy Season Officially End in Mumbai?

When does rainy season officially end in Mumbai? Am here thinking this stranded in formal leather shoes.. Out of syllabus wali toofani baarish!@rushikesh_agre_ @s_r_khandelwal @IndiaWeatherMan #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QIBggfF4iC — Husain M. Ronaq (@husainronaq) October 24, 2025

