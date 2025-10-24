Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai for the second consecutive evening today, October 24. The sudden showers come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the maximum city for today. The weather agency has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall& gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai on Friday. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai till Sunday, October 26. Soon after the rains lashed Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of the Mumbai Rains. One user said, "Thunderstorm which came from South has induced fresh Thunderstorm over Mumbai & regions," while a second user wrote, "Parts of Worli, Dadar, Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi, Byculla, Mumbai Central, Malabar hill on alert for next hour". A third user shared a video of heavy rainfall in the city. Weather Forecast Today, October 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

#MumbaiRains

Heavy rains in South Mumbai

It Seems Lord Indra Is Being a Bit Too Generous

It's Raining Crazy With Thunderstorms, Says X User

We Agree

When Does Rainy Season Officially End in Mumbai?

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)