The daughter of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Dipali Das, will contest a by-election from the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency on the seat of Biju Janta Dal (BJD). The party has released an official confirmation. Dhamnagar By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Ahead in Odisha Bypoll.

Naba Kishore Das Daughter Dipali Das To Contest Elections

Dipali Das, daughter of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, to be Biju Janta Dal (BJD) candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/N5eVKr0B5l — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)