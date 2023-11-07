New Delhi, November 7: Hailing the AAP-led MCD's decision to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the municipal corporation is doing "good work" in the city. Kejriwal said that they "are trying to fix the system gradually". In a short online press conference, he lauded the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees from three different categories and daily-wage workers. Diwali Bonus for MCD Employees: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Bonus for Non-Gazetted Staffers, Daily-Wagers (Watch Video).

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Diwali Bonus to MCD Employees

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "Non-gazetted employees of Group B, C and D of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be given a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000. Rs 1,200 will be given to contractual workers who have been working for the last 3 years..." pic.twitter.com/lRP36d8aJq — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

