Another incident of dog attack has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. A pet pitbull attacked a cow in Kanpur. In the video, it can be seen that a pitbull dog attacked a cow and caught the face of the cow in its jaws. The pet owner saved the cow from the jaws of the pitbull by beating it with stick. After hard efforts from the owner and few locals the cow was rescued. The incident occurred at Sarsaiah Ghat of Kotwali area in Kanpur. Pitbull attack incidents are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, a pitbull dog attacked a 10-year-old boy in which the boy was left with 150 stitches on his face.

Watch: Pitbull Attacks Cow in Kanpur

