In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, two dogs of German Shepherd species allegedly bit a woman in Lucknow. According to reports, the woman was seriously injured after the two dogs attacked her. Reportedly, the woman received 14 stitches due to the dog bite. After the incident, the woman lodged a complaint against the owner of the dog with the police. The police is investigating the matter. DCP (North Zone) Qasim Abdi K said that the woman has filed a case. In her complaint, the woman said that she was walking with her husband when the German Shepherd dog attacked her and bit her. However, it is unclear whether the woman was attacked by one German Shepherd or two. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Woman Receives 14 Stitches After Dog Bite in UP

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में एक बार फिर कुत्ते के हमले की घटना सामने आई है। इस बार जर्मन शेफर्ड प्रजाति के दो कुत्तों ने एक महिला को नोंच डाला। महिला के घावों पर डॉक्टरों को 14 टांके लगाने पड़े हैं। — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)