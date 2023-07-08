Residents of Kolhapur are in panic after incidents of donkey attacks frequently occurring in the vicinity. Recently, an elderly man was attacked by a donkey in Gandhinagar in broad daylight. The incident took place on Friday, July 7, at around 11 am and was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The passersby rushed to the old man's safety and chased the animal away. But the victim suffered severe injuries in the extended attack by a donkey. Pig Attack in Maharashtra: Wild Swine Attacks Child Playing on Road in Gondia (Watch Video).

Donkey Menace in Kolhapur Video:

Elderly Man Attacked by Donkey:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)