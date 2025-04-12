On Friday, April 11, the Kerala High Court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) investigating the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the alleged INR 300 crore financial scam. The high court bench of Justice DK Singh warned the investigating officer, DySP Balakrishnan, not to shield politicians and also cautioned him of strict action if the Karuvannur Bank fraud case is not thoroughly probed. "Don’t shield politicians. If I find you are not investigating properly, I will initiate action against you. Investigate from all angles. Even if it is a politician, don’t shield them. If someone puts pressure, record the call and bring it to court," the judge said. The high court observed while hearing a writ petition filed by Suresh MV, a former employee of the Karuvannur bank, who sought a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing inefficiency, undue delay, and external influence in the ongoing police probe. ‘Age Does Not Dim the Light of Love, It Only Makes It Shine Brighter’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to 91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing His Wife Who Accused Him of Having Illicit Relationships.

Investigate From All Angles, Says Kerala HC

"Don't shield politicians": Kerala High Court to investigating officer in Karuvannur bank fraud probe Court directed the Investigating Officer to probe all angles including political links and cautioned him of consequences if he failed to discharge his duty fairly.

