The Calcutta High Court recently observed that First Information Reports (FIRs) are often not lodged in cases of dowry demands or dowry harassment since the affected parties and their families always make an effort to ensure the survival of the marriage. However, the high court said that in itself would not render such allegations of dowry demand baseless. The division bench of Justices Rajarshi Bharadwaj and Apurba Sinha Ray made the observation while upholding the murder and cruelty conviction of a man who punched his wife just three days after she gave birth to their child. The alleged assault led to the death of the woman, following which the convict, Krishna Tewari, tried to cremate his wife's body. The Calcutta High Court said Tewari did not just kill his wife but denied the newborn child "the care, compassion and guidance of his mother throughout his life". The court further said that although no complaint of demand for dowry was lodged, it did not mean the claims were baseless. ‘Why No Notice Was Issued to the Petitioners?’: Calcutta High Court Instructs State Authorities Not To Continue Demolishing Rooftop Cafes and Restaurants in the City.

HC Upholds Murder and Cruelty Conviction of Man

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

