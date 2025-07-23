The Bhopal Police busted a suspected drug racket and arrested two individuals, Yasin and his uncle, recovering MD drugs, an illegal pistol, and disturbing video evidence. Authorities seized over 20 videos from Yasin's phone, allegedly showing girls being drugged and sexually assaulted, along with videos of boys being beaten. Police also seized two vehicles. About three grams of MD drugs were also recovered from two more men, respectively. Authorities have sought remand to probe deeper into the case and identify others involved. MP: Crime Branch, NCB Jointly Seize 1.96 Gram LSD Drug in Bhopal, One Detained.

Bhopal Drug Racket Busted

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A case of drug jihad has surfaced in Bhopal. The Crime Branch arrested Yasin and his uncle with MD drugs and seized an illegal pistol. Videos of drugged girls being sexually exploited and boys being beaten were found on Yasin’s phone. Over 20 such videos… pic.twitter.com/B5Ka4Yn0gg — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)