On the occasion of Dussehra, President Dropaudi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and politicians from various parties took to social media to extend Vijayadashami greetings. In his tweet, PM Narendra Modi said, "I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone's life." President Murmu also extended greeting of Vijayadashmi and said that the festival of Dussehra signifies the victory of policy over immorality. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished the countrymen on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Rahul Gandhi said, "May truth and justice prevail", while Arvind Kejriwal said, "Soon the people of the country will end poverty, unemployment, inflation and illiteracy of Ravan."

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Courage, Restraint and Positive Energy

सभी देशवासियों को विजय के प्रतीक-पर्व विजयादशमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में साहस, संयम और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022

Festival Brings Happiness, Peace and Prosperity

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा का यह त्योहार, अनीति पर नीति की, असत्य पर सत्‍य की और बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। मेरी मंगल कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 5, 2022

Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Vijayadashami

नफरत की लंका जले हिंसा का मेघनाद मिटे अहंकार के रावण का अंत हो सत्य और न्याय की विजय हो। समस्त देशवासियों को विजयदशमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2022

Make India the Number One Country in the World

बुराई पर अच्छाई की और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत के प्रतीक ‘विजय दशमी’ महापर्व की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। जल्द ही देश के लोग ग़रीबी, बेरोज़गारी, महंगाई और अशिक्षा रूपी रावण का अंत कर देश को आगे बढ़ाएँगे और भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर-1 देश बनाएँगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2022

This Is a Festival To Transmit Restraint and Spiritual Strength in Our Lives

विजयादशमी के शुभ अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। इसे विजय पर्व के रूप में मनाया जाता है। यह असत्य पर सत्य की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह हमारे जीवन में संयम एवं आत्मिक बल का संचरण करने वाला पर्व है। इस पर्व को सद्भाव, भाईचारे एवं शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 5, 2022

Greetings and Best Wishes on Dussehra

