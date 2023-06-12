A Dutch vlogger was manhandled by a shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chickpet area while he was recording a vlog in city's Chor Bazar on Sunday. The accused in the video can be seen aggressively pulling YouTuber's hand while he was trying to record a video. As the video surfaced online, it garnered a massive criticism from netizens, resulting in a complaint being filed by the local police in the matter. However, on the positive side, moments after facing harassment in the busy market, Mota was received by some welcoming residents of the area, to whom he can happily be seen saying 'Jai Shri Ram' (Hail to Lord Ram). Dutch YouTuber Pedro Mota Manhandled in Bengaluru Video: Vlogger Harassed, Assaulted by Trader at Chor Bazar in Chickpet; Case Registered.

Dutch YouTuber Pedro Mota Says 'Jai Shri Ram' to Welcoming Locals

Case Registered on Accused

Karnataka | A Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was manhandled on a busy road in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber was recording a vlog on the streets Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab… pic.twitter.com/P72rOzH2x8 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

