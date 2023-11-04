A strong earthquake shook Nepal on Friday night with its tremors being felt across north India uptil Delhi-NCR. As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was of intensity 6.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at point latitude 28.84 degrees and longitude 82.19 degrees in Nepal with a depth of 10 km. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR.

Strong Earthquake in Nepal

Tremors felt in North India

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR

