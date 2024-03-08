The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it had attached Rs 50-cr worth of assets of a sugar mill owned by a company of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar. Rohit Pawar appeared before the ED in Mumbai on January 24 for questioning in the money laundering probe related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. Money Laundering Case: ED Grills NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, Grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, for 10 Hours, Summons Him Again on February 1.

ED Grip Around Rohit Pawar

