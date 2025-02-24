Recently, the Kerala High Court said that even the slightest physical contact with the victim's external genitalia would amount to penetrative sexual assault under Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act). The division bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian observed while upholding the conviction of a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The Kerala high court also clarified the scope of Section 3 of the POCSO Act, stating that penetration was not limited to full vaginal penetration but included penetration within the labia majora or vulva (external female genitalia). Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Arrested for Raping Woman Twice Whom He Befriended Through Social Media.

HC Upholds Conviction of Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Entry of penis into vagina not essential for penetrative sexual assault under POCSO: Kerala High Court report by @praisy_thomas08 https://t.co/95b3cnK0vd — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) February 24, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

