As COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 cases rise in Kerala, the Karnataka government led by CM Siddaramaiah has enforced mask-wearing for people over 60 and those with health issues. Karnataka’s health minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said they have ramped up testing for people showing signs of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Here’s All You Need To Know About New Coronavirus Subvariant Detected in Kerala.

Face Masks Mandatory in Karnataka:

