Haryana has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in parts of Ambala from December 6-9, citing potential public order disruptions during the Farmers’ Delhi March. The Department of Home Affairs issued the notification under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and related rules. Authorities fear inflammatory content on social media may escalate tensions. The decision follows recommendations from the Additional Director General of Police (CID) and the Deputy Commissioner of Ambala. This precautionary measure aims to prevent the spread of rumors and ensure public safety during the march. Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March on Land Compensation Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Protesters Give 7-Day Ultimatum.

Haryana Suspends Mobile Internet Amid Farmers’ Delhi March

Internet services suspended in parts of Ambala in Haryana in view of the farmers’ march towards Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Wq60vS4KMG — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

