Farmers in Amritsar Prepare Tractor Trollies for Summer Season Before Leaving for Delhi Where They’re Continuing Their Agitation Against Farm Laws (See Pics)

Punjab: Farmers in Amritsar prepare their tractor trollies for summer season, before leaving for Delhi where they're continuing their agitation against #FarmLaws. Nets to keep away mosquitoes but ensure air circulation, fans, mosquito repellants and water filters installed. pic.twitter.com/YZr3kY1Qt8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)