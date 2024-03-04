Supreme Court allows a petitioner to withdraw his plea seeking direction to the Government of India to consider the demands of the protesting farmers on Monday, March 4, 2024. Further, the apex court observed that these are complex issues and tells lawyers not to file such petitions based on newspaper reports for publicity. Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court Appointed Panel on Farms Laws Holds Discussions With Industry.

SC Allows Petitioner to Withdraw His Plea Regarding Farmers Protest

