A festive celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain turned tragic when a fire-breathing stunt during the Dol Gyaras procession went terribly wrong, leaving two young performers severely injured. The incident occurred as part of the grand procession featuring decorated floats and tableaux. Eyewitness videos captured the shocking moment when one performer, attempting to create a fireball by blowing petrol into flames, lost control. Instead of producing the intended spectacle, the flames flared back, instantly engulfing him and another youth standing beside him atop the moving vehicle. Panic erupted as the victims leapt from the float while onlookers rushed to extinguish the fire. Despite quick efforts, both sustained major burn injuries. One youth, reported to have nearly 35 percent burns, was shifted from a local hospital to a private facility due to his critical condition. Authorities are investigating the safety lapses behind the dangerous act.

Ujjain Fire-Breathing Stunt Mishap Injures 2 Youths

