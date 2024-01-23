A massive fire broke out at a private school building on Makarwali Road in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday, January 23. Despite the intensity of the fire, all children present in the school at the time were successfully evacuated. A video of the fire in Ajmer school has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Rajasthan Building Collapse: Five Feared Trapped After Building Collapses Near Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Watch Video).

Fire in Ajmer School

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the building of a private school at Makarwali Road in Rajasthan's Ajmer. All the children were evacuated safely. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3rM4RNnVYq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)