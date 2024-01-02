At least five people are feared trapped after a building collapsed near Rajasthan's Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Tuesday, January 2. The trapped people are suspected to be under the debris of the collapsed building. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. Police and other officials are present on the spot. More details are awaited. House Collapse in Rajasthan Video: Minor Girl, Elderly Woman Killed After Old House's Roof Collapses in Udaipur.

Rajasthan Building Collapse

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A building collapsed in the Dargah area of Ajmer. Police and other officials are present on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HOXcliE6Go — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 2, 2024

