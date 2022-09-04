Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday, reported PTI. reportedly, the accident took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his Mercedes car. Reports say the deadly accident took place after the car hit a divider.

Check Tweet:

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident near Mumbai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2022

Watch Video:

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling from Ahemdabad to Mumbai hit a divider. Four passengers in the car at the time of the accident. Two killed on the spot due to the accident. Two others shifted to a local hospital in Kasa of Palghar in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/e0tLum5OOj — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)