Former congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shergill parted ways with Congress in August. A lawyer by profession, Shergill resigned from the grand-old party on August 24 claiming that the vision of the party's decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth. Jaiveer Shergill Made National Spokesperson of BJP.

Jaiveer Shergill Appointed as National Spokesperson of BJP:

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill appointed as national spokesperson of BJP (file pic) pic.twitter.com/X1LT8tUg08 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)