Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, February 5, announced free rides on buses in the national capital for transgenders. "Transgenders have always been ignored, and none of the governments did anything for them. I am happy to announce that transgenders will get free ride on buses in Delhi," he said. Arvind Kejriwal also said that transgenders will be provided free bus travel in Delhi, just like how women are not charged for bus rides. Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Quash Summons Against Arvind Kejriwal in Defamation Case for Re-Tweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s Post in 2018.

Transgenders Will Get Free Ride on Buses in Delhi

VIDEO | "Transgenders have always been ignored and none of the governments did anything for them. I am happy to announce that transgenders will get free ride on buses in Delhi. Just like women are not charged for bus ride, transgenders will be also be provided free bus travel in… pic.twitter.com/a7phJrpsx1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2024

