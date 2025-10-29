A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where locals were seen collecting fish after a pickup truck carrying hundreds of fish overturned in Kanpur. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows hundreds of fish scattered along a highway after a pickup truck loaded with fish overturned in Kanpur. As the video moves further, people are seen collecting the fish from the road and taking them away. It is reported that the incident occurred in Mariyani village under the Chaubepur police station. Kanpur Father Lies in Water-Filled Pothole With Mat and Pillow After Daughter Falls on Way to School, Video of Protest Over Bad Roads Goes Viral.

Pickup Truck Carrying Fish Overturns in Kanpur, Video Goes Viral

#UttarPradesh – A pickup truck loaded with fish overturned in #Kanpur; people collected the fish from the road and took them away. pic.twitter.com/FnhBVoSfc7 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2025

Viral Clip Shows People Collecting Fish After Truck Overturns in Uttar Pradesh

