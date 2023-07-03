As part of e-initiatives in Supreme Court of India, free Wi-Fi facility has been made available for Advocates, Litigants, Media and other stakeholders inside the court. At present, the facility will be available at the Chief Justice's Court, Court Nos. 2 to 5 including corridor and Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of plaza canteen and Press Lounge-I & II, said a statement released by the Apex Court. The facility can be availed by logging in to SCI WiFi. The user has to enter his/her mobile number, get OTP and use it for authentication, it added. The facility will be extended to all the Court Rooms and adjoining areas, Bar Library-I & II, Ladies Bar Room and Bar Lounge in phased manner. Supreme Court Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Constitution Bench Hearings.

Free WiFi at Supreme Court

CJI DY Chandrachud announces free WiFi facility in #SupremeCourt CJI: We have WiFi enabled in Courts 1-5. It'll be enabled in bar rooms as well. All court rooms will now be like that- no books and papers, which is not to say that we'll not rely on books and papers at all. pic.twitter.com/7jbRrDkfhk — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 3, 2023

Free Wi-Fi in #SupremeCourt for Advocates, Litigants, Media and other stakeholders For the present Wi Fi to be available at the Chief Justice's Court, Court Nos. 2 to 5 including corridor and Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of plaza canteen and Press Lounge-I & II pic.twitter.com/JAzkRXXRux — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)