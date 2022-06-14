Amid rumours of fuel shortage in several states across the country, Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday took to social media and assured citizens that there is adequate product availability at all of their Fuel Stations, across the network. "Therefore, there is no need to panic," they said. "We put on record our commitment for uninterrupted supplies of petrol and diesel in all markets where we have our presence," it said in its tweet.

Check tweet:

